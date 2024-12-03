Popular Wakefield garden centre invites guests to have breakfast with Santa this Christmas

By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:30 BST
Carr Gate Garden Centre has announced the return of their popular Breakfast with Santa experience.

Until December 24, guests will be able to join Santa for a magical morning filled with festive fun, and delicious food, making it a Christmas morning to remember.

Kids will have the opportunity to chat with Santa, share their Christmas wishes, and pose for a photo.

Each child will also receive a gift from Santa, adding a touch of magic and excitement to the Christmas event.

To book, visit: https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=carr-gate-garden-centre

