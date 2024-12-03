Popular Wakefield garden centre invites guests to have breakfast with Santa this Christmas

Carr Gate Garden Centre has announced the return of their popular Breakfast with Santa experience.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until December 24, guests will be able to join Santa for a magical morning filled with festive fun, and delicious food, making it a Christmas morning to remember.

Kids will have the opportunity to chat with Santa, share their Christmas wishes, and pose for a photo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each child will also receive a gift from Santa, adding a touch of magic and excitement to the Christmas event.