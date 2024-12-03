Popular Wakefield garden centre invites guests to have breakfast with Santa this Christmas
Carr Gate Garden Centre has announced the return of their popular Breakfast with Santa experience.
Until December 24, guests will be able to join Santa for a magical morning filled with festive fun, and delicious food, making it a Christmas morning to remember.
Kids will have the opportunity to chat with Santa, share their Christmas wishes, and pose for a photo.
Each child will also receive a gift from Santa, adding a touch of magic and excitement to the Christmas event.