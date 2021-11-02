Popular Wakefield Hospice Christmas Fair returns with over 60 stalls

A host of exhibitors will be attending the event at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, selling everything you need for the festive season.

There will be handmade crafts and gifts on sale including cards, homeware, jewellery, artwork, accessories, festive decorations, children’s books and games, toys, beauty products, Christmas cakes and much more.

Fundraising Manager, Keeley Harrison said: “The Christmas Craft Fair is one of our longest running events. We are so pleased to be able to host the fair this year and have over 60 stands selling a wonderful range of crafts and gifts for Christmas”.

The popular annual Wakefield Hospice Christmas Fair will be returning later this month.