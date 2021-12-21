Santa Radio welcomes Chris 'Kammy' Kamara for special Christmas Eve broadcast

Kammy will be joining Santa Radio this Christmas Eve.

In its sixth year running, the online radio station has seen a phenomenal 126% increase in unique listeners and 307% increase in listening hours.

The Santa Radio IOS App has also been downloaded over 400,000 times, with listeners tuning in from across the globe.

Hosted by Santa himself, Santa Radio is described as the most interactive Christmas Radio station on the planet. In fact the Santa Radio app allows listeners to record and send messages that appear several times an hour - known as 'Santa’s Little Helpers'.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this year, Santa is offering Express readers a 25% discount off the Personalised North Pole Tour Film.

All you have to do is enter the code EX25 at the checkout.

This year, Santa Radio is also launching a new show, presented by footballing and commentary legend, Chris Kamara.

Chris, a former Leeds United midfielder, and more recently a regular face on Soccer Saturday, has hundreds of radio and TV appearances under his belt, including Apple TV’s

Award winning comedy, Ted Lasso.

This year, Kammy will be hosting a festive show on Santa Radio on Christmas Eve from 4pm-6pm.

Kammy, who is no stranger to the world of music, has not one, but two Christmas albums out, both available on Amazon and 'at a Car Boot sale near you’ - his joke, not ours!