The Prince of Wales Hospice announces return of its Christmas Tree Collection service

The Pontefract Hospice has announced the return of its Christmas Tree Collection service, which will run from January 13 to 17, 2025.

This annual initiative aims to offer local people an easy and eco-friendly way to recycle theirChristmastrees, all while supporting essential hospice care for patients and families.

People in the following collection areas can register their trees by January 6, 2025: WF4 (1 and 2), WF6, WF7, WF8, WF9, WF10, WF11, LS25 (5 and 7), and LS26 9.

In exchange for a donation, the Hospice’s volunteers will pick up trees directly from homes.

The collected trees will then be chipped and recycled to produce biofuel, avoiding landfills and contributing to a greener, more sustainable community.

Every tree collected and donation received will go towards supporting the vital care the Hospice provides to local patients and their families.

As well as supporting the Hospice, 10% of the income will also be donated to the Castleford Tigers Foundation.

Adrian Greenwood, the Hospice’s Fundraising Manager, said: "We’re thrilled to bring back our Christmas Tree Collection service this year. It’s a fantastic way for the community to dispose of their trees responsibly while making a meaningful impact for those in need.

"Each donation, no matter the amount, helps us fund critical care services. Just £20 can keep a bed open on our ward for an hour, providing comfort and support for our patients and their families.

"Together, we can make a real difference this Christmas.”

To participate, residents can book their collection online at https://www.pwh.org.uk/treecollection or call 01977 781477.