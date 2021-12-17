This one-of-a-kind piece of rugby league history belonging to Rhinos legend Garry Schofield could be yours
The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield District Branch is hosting an auction for a one-of-a-kind piece of rugby history.
Garry Schofield OBE is a rugby legend, and thanks to your local RSPCA branch you could be taking home a rugby ball and testimonial shirt signed by him just in time for Christmas.
The former professional rugby league player was the most-capped GB player before he retired, and is a household name for anyone who loves the sport.
The former Leeds Rhinos player generously signed the merchandise after a team member found mthe testimonial shirt in one of the branch’s charity shops, and he decided to throw in a signed ball to help with the auction.
The kindly donated items will raise money for rescue dogs, cats and rabbits without a place to call home this Christmas.
The online auction is taking place until tomorrow, Saturday December 18, and all bids must be emailed to [email protected]
If you’re desperately searching for a last minute Christmas gift for a rugby fan or Leeds Rhinos supporter in your life, this is it!
For any further information regarding this event or for any sponsorship queries, please email [email protected]