Tileyard North's '12 Dates of Christmas' gigs, including Marvin Humes and Skinny Living, kicks off this week

Wakefield’s Tileyard North is hosting the opening events and performances of their inaugural festive series ‘The 12 Dates of Christmas’ this weekend with further events taking place throughout December.

A diverse and ambitious programme of 12 events taking place across the multimedia hub’s venues and spaces, Tileyard North’s debut Christmas programme features everything from pop-stars and stand up comedy to candlelit classical music, funk and soul parties and more.

This opening weekend sees popstar Marvin Humes bringing his popular Noughties Baby club night up north with newly announced support from multi-genre DJ and Kiss Fresh resident Pretty Hood, as well as country take on festivities with LIVE! At The Yard: Country Christmas; an evening with Kezia Gill, Jade Helliwell and Oscar Corney, three of the UK’s leading Country and Americana talents.

Elsewhere The 12 Dates Christmas features two sold-out nights of live music from local indie heroes Skinny Living with newly added support from Halifax electro-pop duo EEVAH, a musical masterclass courtesy of the Craig Charles Funk and Soul House Party featuring guest support slots from Andy Buchan and DJ Wax On and a massive New Year’s Eve party with Ministry of Sound artist and internationally renowned saxophone player Ellie Sax who, after a busy year of Ibiza residences, is heading home to see in 2025 with an unforgettable night of club classics and support from rising star Tayloy Shipley and more to be announced.

Even more diverse music, from the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas By Candlelight and UK house music legends RETRO to incredible tribute performances from Masters of the Scene and Definitely Oasis, is rounded out by the first premier comedy event held at Tileyard North, Comedy at Christmas!, featuring festive standup from surrealist legend Angelos Epithemiou and more as well as the ever-eclectic party/gameshow/bingo hall known as Bingo Bango.

A carefully curated programme of events designed for everyone in Wakefield to enjoy, Tileyard North have made the 12 Dates of Christmas as accessible as possible, capping the most expensive show at £30 and managing event timings around local public transport.

Tileyard North’s 12 Dates of Christmas Series is set to build on the ongoing success of events at the cultural hub, including their hugely popular collaborations with Peddler Market, which brings together some of the UK’s best street food along with independent makers, live music and a host of family-friendly activities all housed within stunning regenerated buildings along Wakefield’s Waterfront that honour the city’s industrial heritage.

Sam Townend - Events Manager, Tileyard North said: “We’re incredibly excited to kickstart the events schedule at Tileyard North.

"Our ambition is to create one of the premier destinations for music and entertainment in the North of England and the forthcoming “12 Dates Of Christmas” event schedule gives a taste of our aspirations from live music, comedy, dance Music, orchestral performances and more. It’s going to be a busy one!”

Tickets are on sale now. Clck here:

Full programme:

December 6 - Marvin Humes Noughties Baby

December 7 - LIVE! at the Yard - Country Christmas

December 12 - Bingo Bango

December 13 - Definitely Oasis

December 14- Craig Charles’ Funk and Soul House Party

December 19- The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra’s Candlelight Christmas

December 20 - Master’s of the Scene - Abba Tribute

December 21 - Skinny Living - Night One

December 22- Skinny Living - Night Two

December 27 - Comedy at Christmas!

December 28 – RETRO’s Big End Of Year Party

December 31 - Ellie Sax New Years Eve Party!