With the festive season approaching, McVitie’s has announced the arrival of its exciting seasonal range, featuring an array of tasty, sweet treats thatwill make each moment even more magical.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

From Jaffa Trees and Jaffa Poles to McVitie’s Gingerbread Flavour Milk Chocolate Digestives, the range is ideal for cosy evenings with the family as well as festive celebrations, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McVitie’s Gingerbread Flavour Milk Chocolate Digestives (RRP £1.89)

'tis the season for sweet treats! McVitie's unwrap fabulous festive line up for one and all.

Spice up your festivities with McVitie’s Gingerbread Flavour Milk Chocolate Digestives. A limited-edition treat returning for 2024, the warm, aromatic flavour of gingerbread combined with creamy milk chocolate offers a unique spin on the nation’s favourite biscuit. Each bite delivers a delicious blend of holiday cheer and joy, making these biscuits the perfect festive edition to the range.

Festive Redesign: McVitie’s White Chocolate Digestives (RRP £1.89)

Celebrate the season with a twist on a fan favourite! The hugely popular McVitie’s White Chocolate Digestives have had a festive makeover, with a flurry of snow and snowmen on the packaging for added cheer. Perfect for those who enjoy the sweeter things in life, McVitie’s White

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chocolate Digestives feature a McVitie’s Digestives biscuit base, with a smooth layer of creamy white chocolate. Thanks to the new festive packaging, these tasty treats are a beautiful addition to share over a mug of something warm with your friends or family, or to tuck in to at a festive get- together.

'tis the season for sweet treats! McVitie's unwrap fabulous festive line up for one and all.

Festive Redesign: McVitie’s Milk Chocolate Hobnobs (RRP £1.89)

Add a touch of crunch and chocolate goodness to your festivities with the much-loved McVitie’s Milk Chocolate Hobnobs, now with a festive redesign to make them even more irresistible. With the addition of Father Christmas himself added to the packaging, plus plenty of presents too, shoppers can enjoy their Hobnobs wrapped in holiday cheer. Perfect for sharing at gatherings with friends or family or enjoying with a cosy cup of hot chocolate, these Milk Chocolate Hobnobs, made with 100% wholegrain oats, are a delightful way to add some extra sweetness to your festivities.

McVitie’s Jaffa Tree (RRP £3.00)

The perfect centrepiece for any seasonal celebration or a fantastic stocking filler for the Jaffanatic in your life, the McVitie’s Jaffa Tree is an eye-catching treat brimming with the zesty goodness of original Jaffa Cakes and the delightful bite of Jaffa Jonuts. Each beautifully designed tree-shaped package promises to bring a burst of citrusy cheer and chocolatey joy to your festive gatherings. Whether you’re a devoted Jaffa Cakes aficionado or simply looking for the perfect gift for someone special, the Jaffa Tree is sure to make your celebrations even merrier!

McVitie’s Jaffa Pole (RRP £3.75)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A perfect stocking filler, Jaffa Cakes Poles make their return this year. Each Pole is packed with 40 zesty Jaffa Cakes, making it a must for any Jaffanatic, and ensuring they have a suitable supply to see them through the most wonderful time of the year. Plus, to help make sure Santa knows exactly which chimneys to come down, enjoy the special ‘Santa Stop Here’ cut-out on the packaging that is sure to delight one and all.

McVities Santa Snacks Chocolate Cake Bars (RRP £1.80)

A guaranteed crowd pleaser - the popular Santa Snacks Chocolate Cake Bars will be available to spread festive cheer once more. Coated in creamy chocolate is a delicately soft chocolate sponge with a smooth layer of luxurious chocolate cream, sure to satisfy when you’re in need of a little something sweet this festive season.

McVitie’s Family Circle (400g RRP £2.50, 800g RRP £4.75)

A festive much-loved staple in the UK, McVitie’s Family Circle is jam-packed with a variety of classics. Whether you fancy a Bourbon, Custard Cream, or Milk Chocolate Digestive, this sharing assortment box is a guaranteed crowd pleaser for the entire family to enjoy.

McVitie’s Victoria Assortment (275g RRP £4, 550g RRP £5, 778g RRP £6) This indulgent assortment is the epitome of chocolatey goodness! Pick from a selection of McVitie’s premium chocolate biscuits, such as milk chocolate fingers, white chocolate crumbles,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

and dark chocolate oaties. McVitie’s Victoria Assortment is crafted for true chocoholics who appreciate a more luxurious treat and are after an elevated snacking choice this festive season.

McVitie’s Victoria Chocolate Creations (RRP £6)

McVitie’s Victoria Chocolate Creations are back, with the finest selection of luxury biscuits coated in velvety milk, white, and dark chocolate paired with a perfect crunch. Already gift wrapped in a festive box with a personalisable gift tag, this delectable chocolatey assortment is the gift to impress this year.

James King, Marketing Director – McVitie’s, said: “The festive season is such a wonderful time, and McVitie’s is honoured to play a part in the nation’s celebrations each year. Whether you’re spending quality time with loved ones at home, looking to elevate a get-together with friends, or seeking stocking fillers that will surprise and delight, our McVitie’s range promises something special for every festive moment.”

McVitie’s ranges are available in most UK supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Amazon, Ocado, and more now.