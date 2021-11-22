Wakefield city centre Lights Up for Christmas - and what's still to come

The city centre’s exciting festival activity started with STILL, a spectacular “light artwork” and show-stopping combination of light and sound.

The work was projected onto the exterior of Wakefield Cathedral at the weekend.

STILL is inspired by the idea of pilgrimage and how the events of recent times have required many of us to take unplanned pilgrimages of personal discovery from the confines of our homes.

The light projections revealed a series of stunning images of colour and motion, accompanied by a newly created soundtrack. STILL transformed the iconic cathedral like never before and was produced by acclaimed creative studio NOVAK with musician and sound artist Ed Carter, lighting designer Phil Supple and featuring the Wakefield Cathedral Choir.

Still to come across the district:

Tuesday, November 23 - Castleford’s Light Up will see the Market Hall and Library lit up from 4pm until 7.30pm.

The town centre will host a speciality market, stage entertainment, and children’s funfair rides.

Adults and children can step inside a winter wonderland Christmas Snow Globe and have their photograph taken, while the iconic Christmas light switch-on will start at 5.30pm.

On Sunday, November 28 , Pontefract town centre will welcome street entertainment from midday until 9pm. From 4pm, the Pontefract Town Hall, Buttercross, and St. Giles Church will be lit up, with the traditional Christmas light switch on to follow at 5.30pm.

The town centre will welcome stage acts, fun fair rides, a Christmas craft market and festive food and drink offer with a heated seating area, and three 40min performances of the Ghost Caribou street act from 5pm-9pm.

1. Ghost Caribou by Andrew Benge. Photo: Andrew Benge Photo Sales

2. Light Up Christmas Lights, Wakefield. Photo: Andrew Benge Photo Sales

3. Light Up Wakefield Friday Crowd (c) Andrew Benge.jpg Photo Sales

4. South Elmsall. Photo Sales