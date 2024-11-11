Wakefield Hospice Christmas fair returns this weekend with more than 50 stalls

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:00 BST
A firm favourite for many people’s festive diaries, Wakefield Hospice’s Christmas fair returns this weekend giving shoppers the opportunity to get a head-start on their Christmas shopping.

Hosted at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School this Sunday, November 17, the annual Christmas fair attracts flocks of visitors every year, with handmade decorations, knitted goods, homemade cards, sweet treats and tombolas to name but a few of the 50-plus festive stalls available to browse.

Cakes and refreshments are also available to purchase alongside a special visit from Santa Claus and his trusty sidekick elf.

The annual festive fundraiser raises much needed funds for Wakefield Hospice, helping to support local hospice care this Christmas.

Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We can’t wait for our annual Christmas fair to return this weekend, for many people the day signals the start of the festive season here in Wakefield.

“We have worked hard to bring even more Christmas-sparkle to this year’s event, and with some fantastic local stall holders joining us this year, festive refreshments available to purchase and a visit from Santa himself, there is sure to be something available to suit everyone’s taste.

“Whether you are looking to do some Christmas shopping or simply looking to treat yourself – everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the day.”

The fair runs from 10am-3pm and is free to attend, with free on-site parking also available within the school grounds.

To find out more about Wakefield Hospice, the Christmas Fair or the range of events and other ways you can support Wakefield Hospice this Christmas, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331401.

