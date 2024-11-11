Wakefield Hospice Christmas fair returns this weekend with more than 50 stalls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A firm favourite for many people’s festive diaries, Wakefield Hospice’s Christmas fair returns this weekend giving shoppers the opportunity to get a head-start on their Christmas shopping.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School this Sunday, November 17, the annual Christmas fair attracts flocks of visitors every year, with handmade decorations, knitted goods, homemade cards, sweet treats and tombolas to name but a few of the 50-plus festive stalls available to browse.

Cakes and refreshments are also available to purchase alongside a special visit from Santa Claus and his trusty sidekick elf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual festive fundraiser raises much needed funds for Wakefield Hospice, helping to support local hospice care this Christmas.

Wakefield Hospice's Christmas fair returns this weekend.

Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We can’t wait for our annual Christmas fair to return this weekend, for many people the day signals the start of the festive season here in Wakefield.

“We have worked hard to bring even more Christmas-sparkle to this year’s event, and with some fantastic local stall holders joining us this year, festive refreshments available to purchase and a visit from Santa himself, there is sure to be something available to suit everyone’s taste.

“Whether you are looking to do some Christmas shopping or simply looking to treat yourself – everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fair runs from 10am-3pm and is free to attend, with free on-site parking also available within the school grounds.

There will be more than 50 stalls to browse around this year.

To find out more about Wakefield Hospice, the Christmas Fair or the range of events and other ways you can support Wakefield Hospice this Christmas, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331401.