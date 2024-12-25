Wakefield Morrisons host festive lunch for senior citizens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morrisons on Dewsbury Road brought a festive treat for a group of senior citizens in time for Christmas.

The supermarket hosted a free Christmas lunch for 10 seniors who may be lonely over Christmas.

With the help of Age UK Wakefield branch, staff served a free three course lunch and a visit from Santa Claus with a sack full of gifts.

Morrisons Community Champion, Bev Kelly, said: “ It was lovely to see a smile on their faces.

"Age UK’s research shows that one million older people feel more isolated at Christmas and this was part of their Together We Are Not Alone campaign.

"Morrisons has fully funded the lunches as well as gifts and transport.”We are just one of 20 stores doing this in the run up to Christmas and I was very lucky that our local MP Simon Lightwood lent his chief of staff Ellie to help me on the day.”