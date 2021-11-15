Wakefield's Jack's supermarket selling mini Range Rovers and Pink Fiat 500 just in time for Christmas
Jack's Supermarket in Wakefield has a brilliant offer for shoppers - perfect for Christmas.
Jack’s, on Ings Road is selling two children's cars in the WIGIG - When it’s gone it’s gone - aisle.
Both items will be in high demand and there is limited availability.
First up is the Range Rover push and ride on 6V car which is in stores for just £139 - guaranteed to bring a smile to your little one’s face on Christmas morning.
In addition to this, the Fiat 500 push and ride on car is also available for just £99, but hurry because when it’s gone it’s gone!
Michael Ward Store Manager at Jack’s Wakefield said: “These toys are the perfect treat for Christmas this year. We’ll only have a limited amount in store so for any parents wanting to purchase please hurry to avoid any disappointment!”
Both products will be in stores across the UK now until lines last.