Win your Christmas shop with Jack's supermarket
This Christmas, Jack’s Supermarket has teamed up with the Express to give readers the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in store, perfect for a big Christmas shop!
Jack’s, on Ings Road, will be giving away one £100 voucher and two £50 vouchers as a special Christmas treat for Express readers.
In Jack’s, you’ll find everything you need for the perfect Christmas celebration. Whether you’re looking for Christmas dinner classics, delicious desserts, or drinks to get the party started, Jack’s continues to offer top quality products at great value prices throughout the festive season.
Readers could be spending their winning voucher on some of Jack’s brand new festive range including; Jack’s Smash Reindeer Nose Chocolate Cake (£5.49), Jack’s Baking Camembert with Caramelised Onion & Balsamic Herb Chutney (£2), Jack’s Cranberry Sauce which is available for just 55p and Jack’s Sage and Onion Stuffing mix for as little as 30p!
Jack’s, part of the Tesco family, prides itself on offering customers the very best quality products at great value prices and celebrates the ‘best of British’.
Visit www.jacks-uk.com for more details
To enter the competition, just email your name, address and telephone number to [email protected]
Closing date is December 16.
Good luck!