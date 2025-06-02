The beasts were back for two days with the Trinity Animal Control Team officers and the dinosaur creations, along with little ones being able to hunt for dinosaur bones in the Discovery Dig area.
Budding archaeologists grabbed a brush to discover the bones of these majestic beasts.
Take a look at a selection of photos from the event!
Pictures courtesy of Kam in Focus
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.