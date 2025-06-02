When the dinosaur roamed Trinity Walk.When the dinosaur roamed Trinity Walk.
12 photos as dinosaurs roar their way into Trinity Walk 🦖

By Leanne Clarke
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
Visitors to Trinity Walk this half term came face-to-face with giant moving Walkersauraur-rex dinosaur and baby dinos for a weekend of jurassic fun.

The beasts were back for two days with the Trinity Animal Control Team officers and the dinosaur creations, along with little ones being able to hunt for dinosaur bones in the Discovery Dig area.

Budding archaeologists grabbed a brush to discover the bones of these majestic beasts.

Take a look at a selection of photos from the event!

Pictures courtesy of Kam in Focus

Visitors were able to get up close to the dinos at Trinity Walk.

1. Dinos

Visitors were able to get up close to the dinos at Trinity Walk. Photo: Kam in Focus

Posing for photos as the dinosaur roamed the centre.

2. Dino pose

Posing for photos as the dinosaur roamed the centre. Photo: Kam In Focus

The dinosaur entertained shoppers.

3. Walkabout

The dinosaur entertained shoppers. Photo: Kam In Focus

Children were able to pet the prehistoric creature.

4. Nice dinosaur!

Children were able to pet the prehistoric creature. Photo: Kam In Focus

