14 photos from Ossett Gala as it returns for its 31st year

From dancers and fundraisers, performers, rides and, of course, ice cream, there was something for everyone on Saturday.

The gala celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019 but was postponed in 2020 and last year due to the pandemic.

Organisers Visit Ossett celebrated the return of the gala with music, dance and drama performances in the market square and inside the town hall, as well as all the usual stalls, food and drink.

Facepainters were on hand to transform children into their favourite characters, the RNLI and Yorkshire Air Ambulance paid a visit, along with Wakefield Hospice and Wakefield AFC and there were stalls a-plenty with country crafts, minifigures, pet stalls and flower clubs.

And no gala would be complete without real donkeys to pet and the popular fun fair.

1. Browsing The sun was shining on Ossett at it held its 31st annual gala.

2. Games There was lots of family fun to be had for all ages.

3. There were dozens of stalls for visitors to browse around throughout the day.

4. Enjoy the ride No gala would be complete without a hair-raising fun fair!