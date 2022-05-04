15 dogs that are officially the biggest bed hoggers

On average, a Labrador will take up almost a third (29.9%) of a double bed.

To put that into perspective, the average British woman takes up 24.4% of a double bed, meaning Lab owners have over 5% less space than their dogs!

Even with a king-size bed, you can expect to hand over a quarter of the sleeping space to your Labrador, closely followed by a Golden Retriever and German Shepherd of the larger dog breeds on the list.

If you like to starfish in bed you may be interested to know that the Pomeranian is the top dog breed to sleep with as they take up just a tiny 1.90% of the bed, followed by Chihuahua and Yorkshire Terrier in second and third place.

Should we share our bed with our pets?

Mattress Online spoke to Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO at The Sleep Charity to get an expert perspective on why we should or shouldn’t invite our furry friends into our bed.

She said: “With a growing number of people having a household pet – in particular a dog or a cat – a common question we get asked is ‘is it ok to let my pet sleep in my bed with me?'

“Some people love having their furry best friend in bed with them as it helps them relax, gives them greater security, keeps them warm and provides comfort helping them to sleep easy.

"However, there is an argument that co-sleeping with pets not only disturbs your sleep but can impact on your health implications too, especially any allergies you may have.”

So...which are the biggest bed hogging breeds? Take a look!

1. Labrador Retriever A Labrador Retriever takes up 30% of a double bed.

2. Golden retriever A Golden retriever takes up 29% of the bed.

3. German Shepherd A German Shepherd take up 28.31%.

4. Labradoodle When fully grown, the Labradoodle can take up 22% of the bed.