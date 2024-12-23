23 photos of how Wakefield celebrated Christmas in the early noughties

We've pulled together some of our favourite Christmas photos from across Wakefield over the years to help with the festive feeling this December.
Can you spot any familiar faces in the gallery below?
1. 2004
Kate Hudson, Rebecca Warren and Luke Hudson at the Ridings Shopping Mall Switching on of Christmas Lights. Photo: s
2. 2004
Maddi Bojang helps celebrate the switching on of Christmas lights with Jack Frost, the Snow Queen and Father Christmas at the Ridings Shopping Mall. Photo: s
3. 2004
Christmas lights switch on in Wakefield City centre. The cheering crowds during the switch on. Photo: s
4. Normanton
Normanton christmas lights switch on. Normanton Inspirations going 'christmas crackers' in their fancy dress costumes. 2004. Photo: s
