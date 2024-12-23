We've pulled together some of our favourite Christmas photos from across Wakefield over the years to help with the festive feeling this December.We've pulled together some of our favourite Christmas photos from across Wakefield over the years to help with the festive feeling this December.
23 photos of how Wakefield celebrated Christmas in the early noughties

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
With bright lights, busy streets and a joyful atmosphere, the festive season in Wakefield truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

We've pulled together some of our favourite Christmas photos from across Wakefield over the years to help with the festive feeling this December.

Can you spot any familiar faces in the gallery below?

Kate Hudson, Rebecca Warren and Luke Hudson at the Ridings Shopping Mall Switching on of Christmas Lights.

1. 2004

Kate Hudson, Rebecca Warren and Luke Hudson at the Ridings Shopping Mall Switching on of Christmas Lights. Photo: s

Maddi Bojang helps celebrate the switching on of Christmas lights with Jack Frost, the Snow Queen and Father Christmas at the Ridings Shopping Mall.

2. 2004

Maddi Bojang helps celebrate the switching on of Christmas lights with Jack Frost, the Snow Queen and Father Christmas at the Ridings Shopping Mall. Photo: s

Christmas lights switch on in Wakefield City centre. The cheering crowds during the switch on.

3. 2004

Christmas lights switch on in Wakefield City centre. The cheering crowds during the switch on. Photo: s

Normanton christmas lights switch on. Normanton Inspirations going 'christmas crackers' in their fancy dress costumes. 2004.

4. Normanton

Normanton christmas lights switch on. Normanton Inspirations going 'christmas crackers' in their fancy dress costumes. 2004. Photo: s

