A Grand Day Out brings the seaside to Wakefield, South Elmsall and Castleford

Summer is here and it’s hoped the sun will make an appearance for free family fun days across the district this August.

A Grand Day Out provides the perfect opportunity for children to engage in some fun and creative play and it’s time to pick up a bucket and spade and practice sandcastles whilst playing in the giant sand pit.

There will also be funfair rides, facepainting, seaside-themed craft activities and delicious street food.

The events kick off in Castleford town centre before heading to South Elmsall and Wakefield city centre for two more weekends of free family fun.

Test your putting skills with crazy golf, build a sand castle in the giant sand pit and seaside craft activities.

Join The Hepworth Wakefield learning team for outdoor creative play. Stack, build, experiment, draw and play with activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.

Here’s where and when:

Castleford

Castleford may be 70 miles from the nearest beach, but you don’t have to go that far this weekend!

Enjoy a giant sand pit where kids can play and make their own sandcastles.

When: Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3

Time: 10am to 4pm

Where: Castleford Precinct

Wakefield

Giant sand pit, face painting, funfair rides, free family craft activities and variety of delicious street food offers.

When: Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10.

Time: 10am to 4pm

Where: Wakefield city centre

South Elmsall

When: Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17

Time: 10am-4pm

Where: South Elmsall Town Council Social Centre.