A Grand Day Out brings the seaside to Wakefield, South Elmsall and Castleford
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Grand Day Out provides the perfect opportunity for children to engage in some fun and creative play and it’s time to pick up a bucket and spade and practice sandcastles whilst playing in the giant sand pit.
There will also be funfair rides, facepainting, seaside-themed craft activities and delicious street food.
The events kick off in Castleford town centre before heading to South Elmsall and Wakefield city centre for two more weekends of free family fun.
Test your putting skills with crazy golf, build a sand castle in the giant sand pit and seaside craft activities.
Join The Hepworth Wakefield learning team for outdoor creative play. Stack, build, experiment, draw and play with activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.
Here’s where and when:
Castleford
Castleford may be 70 miles from the nearest beach, but you don’t have to go that far this weekend!
Enjoy a giant sand pit where kids can play and make their own sandcastles.
When: Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3
Time: 10am to 4pm
Where: Castleford Precinct
Wakefield
Giant sand pit, face painting, funfair rides, free family craft activities and variety of delicious street food offers.
When: Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10.
Time: 10am to 4pm
Where: Wakefield city centre
South Elmsall
When: Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17
Time: 10am-4pm
Where: South Elmsall Town Council Social Centre.
To find other exciting events all around the district, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.