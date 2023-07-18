News you can trust since 1852
Age UK to host community fun day at Castleford shopping outlet, Junction 32

Junction 23 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping and the Age UK Wakefield District branch have teamed up to bring the Wakefield community a family fun day out, to raise awarness of local organisations, this weekend.
By Kara McKune
Published 18th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

The Castleford shopping centre will welcome a range of family-friendly activities, face painting and the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Josie Pritchard, who will welcome 30 local community organisations on Saturday, July 22.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Wakefield Castles and Museums, Live Well Wakefield and the Armed Forces are just some of the organisations who will provide guests with the opportunity to find out more about what’s happening in the local area and to support the work they do.

Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: “We’re excited to host this fun-filled event for people of all ages, which provides a great family fun day out, while finding out about local organisations and all the work they do within our community.

Junction 32 will host a family fun day this Saturday (July 22) in partnership with the Age UK Wakefield District.Junction 32 will host a family fun day this Saturday (July 22) in partnership with the Age UK Wakefield District.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone this Saturday and hope the people of Wakefield join us to make memories, have fun and contribute to a worthy cause.”

Deborah Hunter, communications manager at Age UK Wakefield District, added: “Age UK Wakefield District are excited to be working with Junction 32 on this summer event.

"We look forward to a wonderful day with lots of fun, along with an opportunity to share important information with the local communities of the Wakefield district.”

The Community Fun Day will take place on Saturday, July 22, from 10am to 4pm inside Junction 32 and is open to all.

