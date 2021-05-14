Aged eight to 18? Talent scouts on the hunt for Yorkshire's rising stars

Renowned talent management and theatre training programme, Stagebox, will be hosting its Leeds auditions at Leeds Playhouse on Saturday, May 15.

If you know a young performer aged eight-18 years old who is looking to take their talent to the next level, Stagebox is inviting auditionees to take to the stage at this weekend’s in-person audition workshops.

Successful talent will enjoy the exclusive award-winning performance training programme during the school holidays, as well as benefitting from the talent management at Stagebox.

For the first time, audition workshops are free of charge, with Stagebox founders keen to encourage everyone with a love of theatre to come along and audition.

With Stagebox alumni starring on stage and screen, many securing lead roles for Disney, Netflix, in the West End and beyond, Stagebox offers rising stars the chance to train smart, build industry connections and gain unrivalled opportunities in theatre, television and film.

Last December, Amelia Minto, a member of Stagebox Leeds was cast in the role of Cindy-Lou Who filming opposite Matthew Morrison in The Grinch for NBC/Sky.

Following on from this, Stagebox negotiated a Hollywood co-representation with Paradigm Talent who have also managed the careers of the stars of "Stranger Things", "Frozen" and more.

General Manager, Jasmine Quinlan Gardner, said: “It’s been a turbulent period for the performing arts industry to say the least, and we’re so delighted to be holding the free auditions in Leeds. Stagebox is about opportunity, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating the country’s budding talent.”

Kirsti Bagger, Head Agent at Stagebox said: “We’re looking to meet new performers with passion, ambition and star quality. We’re very passionate about accessibility and inclusivity which is why we’re removing audition fees this May - we welcome children from all backgrounds, from newcomers all the way up to advanced level and we can’t wait to see what the young people have to offer!”

These auditions are guaranteed to fill up fast and limited spaces apply. To register your spot for the Leeds audition date, please visit Eventbrite.