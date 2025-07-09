Appeal for homes after 13 cats and kittens crammed into carrier bags and dumped in woods

The13 black cats and kittens were found dumped in woods in three carriers on one of the hottest days of the year.

A Wakefield vets is appealing for foster homes for 13 cats and kittens found crammed into three carriers that had been dumped in woods on one of the hottest days of the summer.

A dog walker who found the seven cats and six kittens contacted a rescue organisation and the miracle moggies are now being cared for at Wakefield’s Chantry Vets.

The vets managed to find space in its cattery to care for the frightened felines and the practice has now joined forces with Wakefield rescue organisation Henry’s Haven to urgently find temporary foster carers until permanent homes can be found.

The black cats and kittens are now recovering from their ordeal and Chantry Vets Practice Director Victoria Lee said that if they had been found any later, they may not have survived.

Veterinary care assistant Ahmad Shah, Wenda Jackson from Henry’s Haven and Chantry Vets trainee veterinary nurse Heather Frost

Victoria said: “It’s a really shocking case and if the cats hadn’t been found by a passer-by by chance, they would have suffered heat exhaustion and probably would have died in those temperatures.

"All of them were packed tightly into three carriers and left without water.

“It has been a really traumatic experience for them and some of them were absolutely petrified.

“We have strays brought in all the time, but we’ve never had 13 abandoned cats and kittens in one go.

Anyone interested in fostering one of the cats or kittens is asked to contact Henry’s Haven directly at [email protected].

"It has been stressful for the team involved as it isn’t nice to think about what would have happened to them if they hadn’t been found by sheer chance.”

The person who found the cats in woods between Meanwood and Woodhouse in Leeds, known locally as Woodhouse Ridge, somehow managed to carry three cat carriers home with her and gave them the run of her bathroom, before calling Henry’s Haven to see if they could help.

Debbie Newsome, who runs the volunteer rescue and foster organisation, said this was one of the worst abandonment cases they have seen.

“We often have to find foster homes for abandoned cats living outdoors, but we don’t usually have 13 cats needing care so this is an emergency situation,” she said.

“We feel really sad because these cats were left in the woods and may never have been found.”

Anyone interested in fostering one of the cats or kittens is asked not to contact Chantry Vets but to contact Henry’s Haven directly at [email protected].