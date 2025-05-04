Autism therapy expert reveals the six best pets for children with autism

Sensory sensitivities, social challenges, and communication difficulties are just some of the hurdles they may face daily.

However, research consistently shows that animal companionship can provide significant benefits for these children, offering comfort, consistency, and connection.

Mark Blakey, CEO of Autism Parenting Magazine, said: “Pets can create a special bond with children on the autism spectrum, helping them develop empathy, reduce anxiety, and even improve social skills.”

Below, Mark shares the six best pets for children with autism and explains how each can provide unique benefits to support their development and wellbeing.

Why pets can benefit children with autism

Before diving into specific animal companions, it's worth understanding why the human-animal bond can be so valuable for children with autism.

Animals offer unconditional acceptance and don't require complex social cues for interaction. They provide consistent, predictable responses that many children with autism find comforting.

Mark said: “The relationship between a child with autism and their pet often develops naturally and without pressure.

“Animals don't judge or have social expectations, which creates a safe space for children to practice social skills and emotional connection.”

Studies have shown that interaction with animals can increase social behaviours, reduce stress, and even help regulate sensory issues in children with autism.

With these benefits in mind, here are the six best pets for children with autism:

1 . Dogs: Loyal companions and social facilitators Dogs often top the list of therapeutic pets for children with autism due to their loyalty, trainability, and social nature. Many families find that dogs can help bridge social connections and provide a calming presence during stressful situations. "A trained dog can provide deep pressure therapy during meltdowns, act as a social buffer in public settings, and even be taught to interrupt repetitive behaviour. "Breeds with calm temperaments like Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, and Newfoundlands often work well with autism families." Dogs can also help teach responsibility through their care routines and encourage physical activity through walks and playtime. For children who struggle with emotional expression, dogs provide an outlet for affection and connection.

2 . Cats: Independent companions with calming presence For families seeking a lower-maintenance option, cats can be excellent companions for children with autism. Their independent nature means they don't demand constant attention, yet they still offer affection and companionship. "Many children with autism appreciate the predictable behaviour of cats and their calm, quiet demeanour, "The rhythmic purring of a cat can be deeply soothing for children with sensory sensitivities, and the soft fur provides gentle tactile stimulation." Cats can teach children about respecting boundaries, as they clearly communicate when they want interaction and when they prefer solitude—a valuable lesson in understanding nonverbal cues.

3 . Guinea Pigs: Gentle and social small pets Guinea pigs offer many benefits of larger animals in a smaller, more manageable package. These friendly rodents are social, rarely bite, and make gentle sounds that children often find endearing. "Guinea pigs are highly responsive to gentle handling and can help children develop fine motor skills and empathy. "They're also ideal for children who may be hesitant around larger animals but still want a pet they can hold and interact with directly." Research has specifically demonstrated that children with autism show increased social behaviours in classroom settings with guinea pigs present, highlighting their therapeutic potential.

4 . Rabbits: Quiet companions with calming routines Rabbits provide a sense of routine and predictability that many children with autism find comforting. Their quiet nature makes them suitable for children with noise sensitivities, and their care routines can help establish daily structure. "The repetitive motion of stroking a rabbit's soft fur can be very soothing for children with autism. "While rabbits require specific care and handling, they can form strong bonds with their owners and provide a sense of companionship without overwhelming sensory input." Rabbits also communicate primarily through body language, which can help children practice reading nonverbal cues in a simplified context.