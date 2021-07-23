Babies named John and Marie are most likely to be geniuses

Edubirdie have analysed over 900 names of geniuses from Mensans, Nobel Prize winners, notable scientists and individuals known for their intelligence to discover what given monikers are most likely to create a future genius.

The most common genius boys names:

John

Deciding what to call a child can be tricky, but what if choosing a particular name could make them more likely to be a genius?

Robert

William

James

Thomas

George

Richard

Charles

Carl

Paul

Micheal

John is the most genius baby name with nearly 30 geniuses having the moniker. Notable Johns within the research include John Dalton, the English scientist to first study colour blindness as well as English philosopher, economist, and exponent of utilitarianism, John Stuart Mill.

Thomas is the most commonly given genius baby name with over 100,000 babies given the moniker in the last 20 years. Nobel prize winner Thomas J. Sargent and historical figure Thomas Wolsey led the way for geniuses named Thomas.

The most common genius girls names

Marie

Elizabeth

Ellen

Susan

Ada

Barbara

Irene

Jane

Nadia

The most common name for a female genius is revealed to be Marie. Noteworthy Maries include Nobel Prize Winner Marie Curie, who made huge contributions towards cancer studies.