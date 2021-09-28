Bonfire Night fireworks likely to return to Thornes Park in Wakefield after 2020 cancellation

The annual display in the city's biggest park returned with a bang in 2019, after council cutbacks forced the event to be shelved three years previously.

Now, senior councillors have said a Bonfire Night party will return to Thornes Park this year, "all being well".

Nationwide supply issues with fireworks had placed the display in doubt.

'Thrilling': Thornes Park's annual fireworks display is set to comeback after last year's disappointment.

"But Cabinet member Coun Michael Graham said the display now looked to have been "saved" by an unnamed group.

Speaking on a Facebook Q&A session run by the authority on Tuesday, he said: "I know so many people were so happy to see the event come back in 2019. It was absolutely fantastic.

"Obviously we were in the middle of a pandemic and weren't able to put it on in 2020 and I think everyone really missed it.

"Unfortunately this year, there have been some issues with procurement of a firework display. We've had problems with supply.

More details about the event, which has been free of charge and ticketed previously, are likely to be released in due course.

"But I'm thrilled to say there are plans for Thornes Park to have them back again this year, all being well.

"That's very much thanks to certain people, who I won't mention now, who've come forward and saved us."

Coun Graham also hinted that the fireworks were likely to be quieter than they have been historically, in response to concerns around animal welfare.

Two years ago the council agreed to write to the government to suggest a legal limit on firework noise, following a debate by a councillors.

Coun Graham said: "I know in previous years people have raised concerns about the noise of fireworks and the effects on pets at home.

"In 2019 we had a low-noise event for the children and that's very much still at the centre of our thought process.

"Wherever possible we are going to be reducing the noise of the fireworks and having them played to music as well."

Coun Graham, who represents the Wakefield West ward for Labour, said he appreciated opinion was split over the issue of noise.

But he added that a large council-run event in the park would help to deter people from setting off their own fireworks there, which in turn would benefit household pets and those unhappy with the noise.