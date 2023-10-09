Brickfest 2023: 16 pictures of The Ridings' huge Lego festival as makes its first appearance in Wakefield

The Ridings centre welcomed thousands of families on Saturday as they hosted the first ever ‘Brickfest’ in Wakefield.

Families from across the West Yorkshire visited the Wakefield shopping centre to take part in the district’s first ever Brickfest – which featured Lego model displays, a variety of activities and numerous trader stalls for fans of the popular building toy.

Kevin Hyatt, community director of Sheffield Lego User Group, who is behind Brickfest at The Ridings, said: "We knew there were a lot of LEGO fans in Wakefield but the amount of people that came to enjoy our show astounded us.

"There were over 2,000 people through the doors during the day and the universally positive feedback was so encouraging.

“We are a group of volunteers who just love the hobby so this kind of response, and hearing how much people enjoyed it, directly from them makes it all worthwhile.

“The generosity of our visitors means that we will be able to make a sizable donation to our chosen charity Fairy Bricks, who donate LEGO sets to brighten the lives of sick children throughout the UK.

“We are already looking for when and where our next show in Wakefield will be. Follow us @sheffieldlug on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok to make sure you don't miss out and keep your eyes on The Wakefield Express as we will announce it there so no one misses out.”

Here are 16 pictures of the Sheffield Lego User Group’s debut Wakefield event, Brickfest.

Sheffield LUG Kevin Hyatt, community director of Sheffield Lego User Group, who is behind Brickfest at The Ridings Photo: Scott Merrylees

A day full of Lego The Wakefield centre hosted a day full of Lego for families. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Sheffield LUG visit The Ridings Thousands visited The Ridings to take part in the event. Photo: Scott Merrylees