Can you help overweight black Labrador Darcy shed some pounds?

This eight year old girl currently weighs 45kg, whilst an average dog of her breed would generally weigh in at only 20kg to 25kg.

Darcy is a black Labrador who came into the branch this year with another dog called Isla, after their owner sadly passed away.

Both dogs are happy and playful, but Darcy is being slowed down by more than a few extra kilos.

Being overweight can cause a variety of issues for Darcy in later life ranging from osteoarthritis, to diabetes, to decreased life expectancy and the branch want to do all they can to prevent this from happening.

The team at the branch are making strides in her weight loss plan already, with lots of playtime on their on-site off-lead field and plenty of walks with Isla.

However, due to the quantity of weight Darcy needs to lose, the branch have appealed to their supporters to help them fund hydrotherapy sessions for Darcy.

Not only do the team want her to avoid all of the threats that canine obesity can pose, but the brilliant weight loss option of hydrotherapy means Darcy can swim and walk in water to burn off those extra kilograms without putting extra strain on her joints, and get back to running around after Isla in no time.

The sooner we can help Darcy, the sooner she can find her forever family.

Click here to #Donate8 or any amount you can spare to help Darcy lose weight!