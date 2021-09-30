Castleford - Queen's Mill children's literary festival on October 9

Dress up as your favourite animal and win at prize at the Queen's Mill Word Fest

Held in conjunction with Wakefield libraries' Word Fest - Making Words Count, professional storyteller, author and illustrator Steve Weatherill will be running a number of sessions around the themes of nature, ecology and conservation for children aged from three to 11.

From 10am-noon younger children can enjoy listening to his Baby Goz story and then learn how to draw their own gosling.

In the afternoon from 1-3pm older children will hear a story about life in Roman times. and take part in Roman-themed activities

Younger children are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite animal and the older ones as a Roman. There will be a prize awarded at each session.

For toddlers and babies there is a cosy reading corner. In addition, Queen' s Mill will be running a poetry competition. Write your poem on the subject of nature and take it along with you on the day. Illustrate this if you wish. These will be displayed and a £20 book token will be given to the best entry.

Also pick up a novel from the book stall, have a dabble at adding a word to an ongoing scrabble game or have five minutes doing word searches or crosswords.

Light refreshments will be on sale.

The sessions are free but booking is essential.