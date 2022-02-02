Channel 4’s The Dog House is looking for Wakefield adopters for its new series

If you're looking for a four-legged friend to welcome into your home then this show could be just for you.

While bringing home any dog is exciting, rehoming a rescue is extra special - for the new owners, the dog and the staff who’ve been working tirelessly to find them a fresh start.

If you’ve decided now is the right time for your own pooch, why not apply to Channel 4’s The Dog House so that one of the expert dog-matchers at Wood Green can introduce you to your perfect pooch.

The programme follows prospective owners as they are matched with a rescue dog, specially selected by the expert team of matchmakers and is now taking applications from potential adopters to appear on its upcoming series.

They are looking for individuals, friends, couples and families would could offer a rescue dog a loving home and share their story as part of their next series.

If you can offer a lifelong home to a dog in need and are happy to share your reasons why, Channel 4 wants to hear from you.