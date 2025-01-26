Comedy, pantomime and circus fun set to wow young Wakefield and Pontefract audiences this half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the fun of the circus will come to Wakefield and Pontefract next month when the laughter-packed stage show Cartoon Circus Live is in town.

Combining the comedy of pantomime with the thrill of the circus, the one hour, half term holiday family friendly show at Pontefract Town Hall on Tuesday, February 18 at 1.30pm and Ossett Town Hall on Wednesday, February 19 at 1.30pm,features some of Britain's funniest clowns and traditional slapstick comedy.

There are also illusions, the amazing girl in the spinning bottle, magic, a huge giant dancing bear, cartoon characters, an acrobatic human slinky, puppets, prizes and surprises as well as a performing piranha.

Refreshments and souvenirs will be available prior to the performance.

There’s limited seating so to book, call the Box Office on 07906854269 or visit www.cartooncircuslive.co.uk