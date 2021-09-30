Could you offer one of these 9 adorable dogs, cats, kittens and rabbits a loving forever home?

1. Hagrid

I am a lurcher type, possibly with a bit of Whippet in me and almost 2 years old. I am a sweet boy who is ready to start looking for a quiet but active forever home! I can often find the big wide world a little bit overwhelming, but my friends – the team and volunteers – have helped me learn to love a lot of things, especially my walks. Take me to the woods or a field and I shine, I just wont stop smiling! I get super giddy and show this off with my zoomies. I am a sensitive soul who enjoys human company, if I could work from home with you, that would make me much happier! I would also like to be the only pet in the house, just so I can get all the love and attention from my new family. I love to jump, you would think I was on a trampoline with how high I can get, so, to keep me safe I will need a private and secure garden with fencing of at least 6ft. I LOVE my food which makes training fun! I am a very intelligent boy who is always eager to learn, so be patient with me and keep teaching me as I always lik

Photo: RSPCA