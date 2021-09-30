Could you offer one of these 9 adorable dogs, cats, kittens and rabbits a loving forever home?

They are all in need of loving homes.

Could you give one of these adorable pets a loving new home?

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 10:47 am
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 10:58 am

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care.

If you are looking for a new pet to love (and to have love you back), one of these surely fits the bill.

This year, the branch has already re-homed 52 cats, 27 dogs and seven rabbits. Could you help too?

You can register your interest by sending an adoption application form.

For more information on these pets, or to find out more about the adoption procedure, visit the RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield branch website here.

1. Hagrid

I am a lurcher type, possibly with a bit of Whippet in me and almost 2 years old. I am a sweet boy who is ready to start looking for a quiet but active forever home! I can often find the big wide world a little bit overwhelming, but my friends – the team and volunteers – have helped me learn to love a lot of things, especially my walks. Take me to the woods or a field and I shine, I just wont stop smiling! I get super giddy and show this off with my zoomies. I am a sensitive soul who enjoys human company, if I could work from home with you, that would make me much happier! I would also like to be the only pet in the house, just so I can get all the love and attention from my new family. I love to jump, you would think I was on a trampoline with how high I can get, so, to keep me safe I will need a private and secure garden with fencing of at least 6ft. I LOVE my food which makes training fun! I am a very intelligent boy who is always eager to learn, so be patient with me and keep teaching me as I always lik

Photo: RSPCA

2. Mocha

I am an older gent with youthful looks and charm, the team here absolutely adore me and give me plenty of attention! I am a big fluff ball that would love a pamper day at the salon! I love to have lots of fuss, plenty of playtime and long walks with my people. As a gentle giant, I am super affectionate, friendly-natured and love a good back scratch! I am great fun to be around and will definitely keep you entertained.

3. Ramsey

Hello there – I’m the very handsome Ramsey. I’m around 2 years old. As you can see I have a beautiful black coat with little while flecks. I’m a lovely natured lad who loves nothing more than a cuddle on your lap. I’m very gentle for a big boy and nestle my head into you to let you know I’d like more attention. I’m also a playful boy – my favourite toy is my straw and I love to sit on my play mat and catch the overhead toy mice.

Photo: RSPCA

4. Marlow

I am a bouncy and fun loving pup always wanting to be around my favourite people so we can play ball! I get super happy when I see my humans – my tail does not stop wagging! Running is great fun, I especially love it when I’m in the secure field we have here at the centre. People are my favourite, more so when they give me lots of love and attention. I don’t mind the 4 legged types but i prefer to see them from a distance!

