Could you offer one of these 9 adorable dogs, cats, kittens and rabbits a loving forever home?

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch is hoping there is someone out there for every one of the animals in its care.
If you are looking for a new pet to love (and to have love you back), one of these surely fits the bill.
This year, the branch has already re-homed 52 cats, 27 dogs and seven rabbits. Could you help too?
1. Hagrid
I am a lurcher type, possibly with a bit of Whippet in me and almost 2 years old. I am a sweet boy who is ready to start looking for a quiet but active forever home! I can often find the big wide world a little bit overwhelming, but my friends – the team and volunteers – have helped me learn to love a lot of things, especially my walks. Take me to the woods or a field and I shine, I just wont stop smiling! I get super giddy and show this off with my zoomies. I am a sensitive soul who enjoys human company, if I could work from home with you, that would make me much happier! I would also like to be the only pet in the house, just so I can get all the love and attention from my new family. I love to jump, you would think I was on a trampoline with how high I can get, so, to keep me safe I will need a private and secure garden with fencing of at least 6ft. I LOVE my food which makes training fun! I am a very intelligent boy who is always eager to learn, so be patient with me and keep teaching me as I always lik
Photo: RSPCA
2. Mocha
I am an older gent with youthful looks and charm, the team here absolutely adore me and give me plenty of attention! I am a big fluff ball that would love a pamper day at the salon! I love to have lots of fuss, plenty of playtime and long walks with my people. As a gentle giant, I am super affectionate, friendly-natured and love a good back scratch! I am great fun to be around and will definitely keep you entertained.
3. Ramsey
Hello there – I’m the very handsome Ramsey. I’m around 2 years old. As you can see I have a beautiful black coat with little while flecks. I’m a lovely natured lad who loves nothing more than a cuddle on your lap. I’m very gentle for a big boy and nestle my head into you to let you know I’d like more attention.
I’m also a playful boy – my favourite toy is my straw and I love to sit on my play mat and catch the overhead toy mice.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Marlow
I am a bouncy and fun loving pup always wanting to be around my favourite people so we can play ball! I get super happy when I see my humans – my tail does not stop wagging! Running is great fun, I especially love it when I’m in the secure field we have here at the centre. People are my favourite, more so when they give me lots of love and attention. I don’t mind the 4 legged types but i prefer to see them from a distance!