Covid cancels Wakefield Royal Theatre pantomime Beauty and the Beast
Wakefield Royal Theatre has been forced to cancel their family pantomime after Covid-19 within the company.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 1:07 pm
The theatre said: "We are sorry to imform you that due to Covid-19 within the company, all remaining performances of Beauty & The Beast have been cancelled."
The show was set to run until January 3.
The theatre said they are trying to reach all ticket holders and ask that no calls are made to the box office at this time.