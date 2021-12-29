Covid cancels Wakefield Royal Theatre pantomime Beauty and the Beast

Wakefield Royal Theatre has been forced to cancel the family pantomime after Covid-19 within the company.

The theatre said: "We are sorry to imform you that due to Covid-19 within the company, all remaining performances of Beauty & The Beast have been cancelled."

The show was set to run until January 3.