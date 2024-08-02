Wakefield services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), have achieved the highest possible rating from independent inspectors.

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) jointly assessed the district’s arrangements for education, health and social care services last month.

Inspectors recognised that the partnership working ‘led to positive experiences and outcomes’, praising leaders for being ambitious for children and young people to achieve their potential.

They also found that children and young people in the district are typically achieving strong outcomes.

The assessment recognised the "exceptional" quality of services across health, education and social care.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, cabinet member for children and young people at Wakefield Council, said: “I am very pleased that the Inspectors have recognised how ambitious we are for our SEND children and young people. And that we are successfully helping them to thrive and achieve their goals, as they grow up.

“We put children and young people at the heart of decision-making. With our partners we work jointly to support families and deliver effective and high-quality services that make a positive impact.

“We are not complacent. We know that there are challenges, especially as we are seeing an unprecedented number of children and families with SEND who need our support. Our ethos is to continually make improvements, learn from feedback and give our young people the best opportunities to reach their potential.”

Inspectors acknowledged that young people and families were actively listened to, with Parent Carer Forum members feeling like ‘equal partners’ and involved in decision-making.

Vicky Schofield, corporate director for children and young people at Wakefield Council said: “Partnership working is the key to providing joined up services and support that makes a real difference. We work in ways that enable us to be innovative and we are always looking for new ways of working to improve our services.

“We are incredibly proud of the dedicated staff who work across education, health and social care, to provide an excellent overall service. It is testament to colleagues and partners that the Inspectors have highlighted that we meet the needs and aspirations of children and young people. And have created an environment in which the work we all do can flourish.

“This is a clear endorsement that Wakefield is a great place to work for anyone wanting to make a positive difference to the lives of children and young people.”