Dog lovers have been splashing the cash on lavish gifts and birthday parties for their pampered pets

New research of the nation’s dog owners has revealed as many as half admit they spend more on their pet’s birthday than their own partner’s, with 70 percent celebrating their canine companions’ birthday every year.

The study, by Forthglade natural pet food, found the average British dog owner will have splashed out £62 on their canine’s birthday this year - with 50 per cent of those in a relationship not ashamed to admit that they always spend more on their dog than their partner’s birthday.

More than half of the nation’s canine companions will receive new toys for their birthday this year, while 39 per cent will sit down to enjoy a gourmet meal, either handmade by their owner or bought in especially.

A third (33 per cent) of dogs will receive a snazzy new collar, 29 per cent will start the day with a deluxe birthday breakfast, 31 per cent will be lucky enough to listen to their owner sing ‘happy birthday’ to them, and 27 per cent will tuck into a dog friendly birthday cake.

Dogs will receive a birthday card on their special day, while many will be taken on an extra-long walk as a special treat, while enjoying extra cuddles on the sofa, before settling down to watch a favourite dog themed film like Lassie or 101 Dalmatians.

Little wonder then, perhaps, that 73 per cent claim their canine companion is their ‘soulmate’.

Managing Director of Forthglade, Gerard Lovell, said: “It’s no surprise to hear people enjoy making their dogs feel extra special, especially during a year where relationships with our beloved dogs have proven so valuable and appreciated by so many.

“We hope our limited-edition birthday recipe will be the icing on the cake for many dogs enjoying extra TLC. Making this special meal seemed the perfect way to recognise our 50-year history making natural dog food for the nation’s canine companions.”

The study also found that it is the under 30s who spend the most on their canine’s birthday’s - £70 per pet. This compares to the over-60s, who spend just £19 on their four-legged friend.