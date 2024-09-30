Don't forget to sign your pooch up for Wakefield Walkies this weekend
Taking place on Sunday, October 6 at Newmillerdam Country Park from 11am, those taking part will take in the sights of the country park on their 3km sponsored walk before heading to The Pledwick Well Inn where a host of activities await including dog show with prizes, demonstration stands, have-a-go agility sessions, food and drink, music, stalls and more!
Alex Cunniff, Wakefield Hospice Events Fundraiser, said: “Everyone is more than welcome to join us for this year’s walk and fun day, pet owner or not, we would love for everybody to take part in this wonderful event.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to our Event Partners – Barkley & Co, and to our Event Sponsors Chantry Vets and RCM Wellness, who have all been incredible supporters.”
Entry is just £10 per dog and each entrant will receive a free doggy goody bag including a branded Wakefield Walkies bandana.
Entry to the Dog Show is just £2 per category and all entrants are also encouraged to try and raise a minimum sponsorship of £20.
Alex added: “This year’s event is shaping up to be a great day, whether just a ‘man and his dog’ or coming with the whole family – with a new exciting friendly-route suitable for dogs of all abilities.
“Every penny raised helps us to provide care for local patients and families, so we really appreciate if you are able to raise sponsorship as it really does makes a big difference.”
Visit www.wakefieldhospice.org for more information.
