Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Hospice’s Wakefield Walkies event is returning this weekend, offering a fun day out for the whole family and your canine companions.

Taking place on Sunday, October 6 at Newmillerdam Country Park from 11am, those taking part will take in the sights of the country park on their 3km sponsored walk before heading to The Pledwick Well Inn where a host of activities await including dog show with prizes, demonstration stands, have-a-go agility sessions, food and drink, music, stalls and more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Cunniff, Wakefield Hospice Events Fundraiser, said: “Everyone is more than welcome to join us for this year’s walk and fun day, pet owner or not, we would love for everybody to take part in this wonderful event.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would like to say a huge thank you to our Event Partners – Barkley & Co, and to our Event Sponsors Chantry Vets and RCM Wellness, who have all been incredible supporters.”

Wakefield Hospice’s Wakefield Walkies event is returning this weekend, offering a fun day out for the whole family and your canine companions.

Entry is just £10 per dog and each entrant will receive a free doggy goody bag including a branded Wakefield Walkies bandana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry to the Dog Show is just £2 per category and all entrants are also encouraged to try and raise a minimum sponsorship of £20.

Alex added: “This year’s event is shaping up to be a great day, whether just a ‘man and his dog’ or coming with the whole family – with a new exciting friendly-route suitable for dogs of all abilities.

“Every penny raised helps us to provide care for local patients and families, so we really appreciate if you are able to raise sponsorship as it really does makes a big difference.”

Visit www.wakefieldhospice.org for more information.