Easter in Wakefield: 16 things to do with the kids this Easter across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

2 . Yorkshire Sculpture Park

This Easter, Yorkshire Sculpture Park offers a unique blend of art, nature, and family-friendly activities. Two exceptional exhibitions by Laura Ellen Bacon and Felicity Aylieff open on April 5. There will also be the appearance of bunnies, lambs and seasonal blooms, new outdoor sculptures and indoor exhibitions as well as the Art and Nature Hunt - a fun-filled adventure where visitors discover large and curious rabbit and hare sculptures across the Park. Photo: Yorkshire Sculpture Park