Here are a variety of events taking place this Easter holiday.

Easter in Wakefield: 16 things to do with the kids this Easter across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 1st Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
From Easter egg hunts to arts and crafts, there's lots for families to do this Easter holiday across the district.

With the Easter holidays vast approaching, and the temperature rising – it’s the perfect time to plan a family day out.

Here are 16 things to do this Easter holiday with the family, without having to travel too far.

On April 15, join the team at Ossett Market for fabulous free face painting, colouring activities and, of course, an Easter Egg hunt!

1. Ossett Easter Egg-stravaganza

On April 15, join the team at Ossett Market for fabulous free face painting, colouring activities and, of course, an Easter Egg hunt! Photo: SolStock

This Easter, Yorkshire Sculpture Park offers a unique blend of art, nature, and family-friendly activities. Two exceptional exhibitions by Laura Ellen Bacon and Felicity Aylieff open on April 5. There will also be the appearance of bunnies, lambs and seasonal blooms, new outdoor sculptures and indoor exhibitions as well as the Art and Nature Hunt - a fun-filled adventure where visitors discover large and curious rabbit and hare sculptures across the Park.

2. Yorkshire Sculpture Park

This Easter, Yorkshire Sculpture Park offers a unique blend of art, nature, and family-friendly activities. Two exceptional exhibitions by Laura Ellen Bacon and Felicity Aylieff open on April 5. There will also be the appearance of bunnies, lambs and seasonal blooms, new outdoor sculptures and indoor exhibitions as well as the Art and Nature Hunt - a fun-filled adventure where visitors discover large and curious rabbit and hare sculptures across the Park. Photo: Yorkshire Sculpture Park

The Easter Dragon Egg Hunt at Pontefract Castle is back for another year, and better than ever! Help Ilbert the Dragon find all his eggs on a special trail. From April 12 to April 21, join in with different dragon activities throughout the week, including craft activities, storytelling and games.

3. Dragon Egg Week at Pontefract Castle

The Easter Dragon Egg Hunt at Pontefract Castle is back for another year, and better than ever! Help Ilbert the Dragon find all his eggs on a special trail. From April 12 to April 21, join in with different dragon activities throughout the week, including craft activities, storytelling and games. Photo: Andrew Benge

Star Walk is back! Heroes and villains will swap the big screen for Trinity Walk‘s malls in Wakey this half term as the massive, free cosplay event returns on April 26 and April 27.

4. Star Walk

Star Walk is back! Heroes and villains will swap the big screen for Trinity Walk‘s malls in Wakey this half term as the massive, free cosplay event returns on April 26 and April 27. Photo: National World Archives

