Family fun day at Silkwood Farm to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

The event will be held on Saturday, August 6 from noon to 4pm.

There will be face-painting, Henna tattoos, festive glitter, Love Gifts ( sweet hampers), Poppins Handbags & Accessories, Winny's Touch of Class cake stall, Dreams handmade Jewellery, Janes Respoke Planters, Body Shop and Avon.

And if that wasn't enough, a balloon modeller will be there to entertain the kiddies along with a helter skelter ,circus, Toy Tawn Ride, hook-a-duck, football darts, spin the wheel, slime making with Splat Messy Play Dewsbury & Wakefield and much more.