Father's Day: The hunt is on for the worst dad joke

To celebrate all the dads out there, this Father’s Day greetings card company, thortful.com arecompiling an index of the Ultimate Dad Jokes, to showcase all the dad humour in its cringiest form!

They have tasked the nation with submitting their cheesiest dad jokes and have shared some of the best dad jokes below. Can you do better?

1 .I went for an interview. They said “Can you perform under pressure?” I said “I’m not sure about that but I can have a good crack at Bohemian Rhapsody”

Can you do better?

2. Why can’t Elsa be trusted to hold a balloon? Because she’ll “Let it Go!”

3. What's the best part about living in Switzerland? I don't know, but the flag is a big plus.

4. I've got a pen that can write underwater. It can write other words too but underwater is one of my faves.

5. Oh no... I've just ordered 1000 litres of Tippex... Big mistake.

6. My girlfriend said, "You act like a detective too much. I want to split up." "Good idea," I replied. "We can cover more ground that way."

7. My pet mouse Elvis died last night, "he was caught in a trap!"

8. Just quit my job at the Helium factory. I won’t be spoken to in that tone!

9. Just a adopted a dog from the local blacksmith, soon as I got him home he made a bolt for the door

10. I used to be addicted to the Hokey Cokey, but I managed to turn myself around.