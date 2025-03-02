For sale in Pontefract: Inside a luxury £1.2 million new build property in Ackworth

Wellgarth Manors is an exclusive new build development of four executive, luxury homes located in the heart of Ackworth.

This specific property has been “meticulously designed” and “skilfully crafted” to create a luxury home which would suite an executive or large family alike.

Stand-out features of the home include a gas-fired underfloor heating throughout the ground floor space and high ceilings. Internally, upon entering the property, there is a spacious hallway with an oak handrailed staircase rising to the first floor, a convenient downstairs w.c and a formal lounge. A further versatile reception room could be used as a play room/ study or at home office.

To the rear elevation of the house and as a real heart of this magnificent home is the open-plan kitchen/ dining/living area with three sets of bi-folding doors and a stylish fitted kitchen. From the first floor landing there are two spacious bedrooms with the second bedroom benefitting from a dressing room and spacious en suite as well as the third bedroom having its own en suite facilities.

The master bedroom is an impressive dual aspect room with a dressing area an en suite bathroom. From the second floor there are a further two spacious double rooms with a vaulted ceiling and a shared bathroom.

Outside, there is a generous garden plot which is mostly laid to lawn alongside lovely decked and patioed areas abutting the house.

The luxury Wellgarth Manor is currently available on Rightmove for £1.2 million.

To find out more, contact estate agent Fine & Country, on 01924908576.

Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales