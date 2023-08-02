News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
This five bedroom family home on Wolfended Way is available on Rightmove for £600,000. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137975843#/?channel=RES_BUYThis five bedroom family home on Wolfended Way is available on Rightmove for £600,000. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137975843#/?channel=RES_BUY
This five bedroom family home on Wolfended Way is available on Rightmove for £600,000. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137975843#/?channel=RES_BUY

From former stables to modern mansions: Here are 24 new homes added to the Wakefield property market this week

Here are 24 of the new properties throughout Wakefield that have entered the market from the week beginning July 24.
By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 20:00 BST

If you are looking for a new home, then one of these properties recently added to the market could be just for you.

From a beautiful bungalows to a property with a private bar – these 24 homes are all currently available on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This three bedroom semi detached home on Thornes Road, is available on Rightmove for £240,000. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138108590#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Thornes Road

This three bedroom semi detached home on Thornes Road, is available on Rightmove for £240,000. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138108590#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This two bedroom mid terrace home on Aberford Road is available on Rightmove for £155,000. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137204582#/?channel=RES_BUY

2. Aberford Road

This two bedroom mid terrace home on Aberford Road is available on Rightmove for £155,000. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137204582#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This four bedroom home is available on Rightmove for £270,000. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131652218#/?channel=RES_BUY

3. Bolton Mews

This four bedroom home is available on Rightmove for £270,000. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131652218#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This 3-bedroom semi-detached town house on Bradford Road is available on Rightmove for £425,000. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138156866#/?channel=RES_BUY

4. Bradford Road

This 3-bedroom semi-detached town house on Bradford Road is available on Rightmove for £425,000. https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138156866#/?channel=RES_BUY Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:WakefieldRightmove