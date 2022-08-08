Fun at the seaside as Wakefield enjoys A Grand Day Out

A 1935 fire engine was also on display for the first time in decades. It was recently restored to how it looked during World War 2.

The event is the first in a series, taking place every weekend in August at a different location in the district, to provide free entertainment to families, and organised by Wakefield Council.

Residents, young and old, get their chance to experience giant inflatables, live music, and workshops such as monster mask making, and traditional sports day activities.

A giant sandpit and beach-themed activities will also bring seaside cheer to Castleford, Ossett, Featherstone and South Elmsall.

An incredible dancing digger performance, featuring two show stopping performers, a JCB digger and a driver, will be in Ossett and Featherstone.

People can get up close to Colony, which will transform the environment into an alien landscape through light and sound.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, who visited the city centre at the weekend, said: "I had so much fun during my Grand Day Out. I was delighted to see our partners get involved too.

"Karen Wright’s cooking demonstration at The Ridings went down a storm while Trinity Walk’s bubble workshops, as part of their carnival-themed summer activity, attracted large crowds.

“I’d encourage everyone to go along to one or even all of the Grand Days Out that we have coming up.

“It’s a chance to enjoy a day out with friends and family, close to home, as well as keeping the kids entertained.

“There will be plenty for the kids to do and adults! So start planning your summer adventure now.”

A Grand Day Out will take place in the following locations:

August 13-14: 10am – 4pm Minsthorpe Recreation Ground, South Elmsall

August 20-21 : 10am – 4pm Knottingley Amphitheatre

August 20-21: 10am – 4pm Castleford Town Centre

August 26-27: 10am – 4pm Purston Park, Featherstone

August 28-29: 10am – 4pm Ossett Town Centre

