Yorkshire Sculpture Park is offering a whole host of free creative activities to try out during this summer holidays with something to appeal to all ages.

A jewel in the Yorkshire landscape, it is the perfect place to enjoy a day out with family, to meet up with friends and make lasting memories together.

Kevin Rodd, YSP Deputy Director, said: “Teams across YSP have worked hard to programme a diverse range of new and exciting activities for all ages this summer aligned with our four fantastic new exhibitions and over 90 outdoor sculptures.

"Flowers are in full bloom and the Park is awash with wildlife, from Kingfishers to Highland cattle, enriching the beautiful Yorkshire scenery.”There’s no other visitor attraction like YSP; it’s a special place for many, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors over the coming months.”

Free, drop-in events will run throughout the summer holidays includingo outdoor sculpture building, every Tuesday, where kids can get stuck into making sculpture with natural materials, Hidden Forest Fridays and Artful Saturdays in the Underground Gallery, surrounded by awe-inspiring art.

A new Myths and Magic trail is sure to be a hit for those who enjoy a guided walk while learning about sculpture along the way.

Open every day is YSP’s new, colourful and inviting Imagination Station in the Underground Gallery – a room for exploring, playing, building and drawing, and learning more about Bharti Kher’s exceptional new exhibition Alchemies.

Also open daily is Little Wild Wood – a new outdoor natural creative play space, designed to ignite imaginations – somewhere for younger kids to build dens, jump through the trees, getting closer to nature and art.

In addition to activities and events, YSP ‘the big daddy of British sculpture parks’ has over 90 sculptures by leading artists set within its 500 acres of breathtaking Yorkshire landscape – the perfect backdrop for summer strolls with an ice cream from one of the on-site cafés, or a picnic in the shade.

Enjoy locally sourced and freshly prepared food at several cafés across YSP. The Kitchen Cafés is the perfect place for a cooked breakfast or a lunch.

The panoramic balcony provides superb views across the Country Park. Visitors coming together to mark a special occasion at YSP can indulge in Afternoon Tea or a celebratory three course meal at The Weston restaurant.

With so much to see and do throughout the holiday, visitors are guaranteed to want to return time and time again. YSP has introduced a special Summer Visitor Pass at £40 for unlimited visits, and kids always go free.

YSP is easy to reach by car from the M1 (junction 38), by bus (96 from Wakefield and Barnsley), and by train to Wakefield Westgate and a taxi.

Car parking is always free and there are several disabled bays available for pre-booking.

Dogs are warmly welcomed at YSP, making it an ideal destination for the whole family, including your furry friends. With spacious grounds and numerous pathways, YSP ensures a fun and engaging experience for both two and four-legged visitors.

Key free events and activities for families at YSP this summer with a standard entry to YSP, kids go free:

Discover Little Wild Wood

YSP’s new natural creative play space, designed to inspire imaginations – somewhere for kids to connect to nature and sculpture at their level.

Visit the Imagination Station in the Underground Gallery. Enjoy drawing, making and chatting together, using playful Activity Baskets inspired by the themes and artworks in Bharti Kher: Alchemies.

Enjoy free family resources to discover new exhibitions by Leilah Babirye: Obumu (Unity) at the Chapel and Elisabeth Frink: Natural Connection at The Weston and Outdoors.

Pick up a trail sheet from the Information Desk at the YSP Visitor Centre and go on a sculpture and nature inspired scavenger hunt with the new Myths and Magic Sculpture Trail.

Outdoor Sculpture Building: Come Rain, Come Shine: July 30 and August 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Work and play together to build outdoor sculptures inspired by artists at YSP. Stack, balance and assemble to create personal, supersized sculptures.

Hidden Forest Fridays – July 26 and August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Drop-in to the magical Hidden Forest for children to explore, create and play under a canopy of trees.

Artful Saturdays: a creative family gathering – July 27 and August 31.

A creative family gathering once a month – to explore, discover and get creative in the gallery surrounded by the Bharti Kher: Alchemies exhibition.

Sculpture Baby: Hidden Forest – August 21

Enjoy time with your baby under a canopy of trees at an outdoor sensory session inspired by the unique art and nature at YSP.

Opera North Youth Company: Songs of Alchemy – 4 August, 1.45pm and 3.15pm

Bharti Kher’s monumental exhibition Alchemies will be activated by voices from the Youth Company of the prestigious Leeds-based Opera North.

Sculpture Spy TrailThere are over 90 outdoor sculptures to be discovered at YSP. Pick up a Sculpture Spy activity sheet from the Information Desk and challenge yourself to find them all.