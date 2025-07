Fun, free and eco-friendly activities for kids at Junction 32 this summer

Junction 32 has a packed calendar of fun, free and eco-friendly activities taking place throughout August.

Alongside the much-loved beach experience, every weekend from Saturday, August 2 to Sunday, August 31, Junction 32 will host a series of free eco-conscious workshops and events, designed to inspire creativity and promote sustainability for all ages.

Taking place from 10am- 5pm, activities include:

Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 – Jazzification and confidence workshops: get festival-ready with eco glitter and temporary tattoos.

The beach is back at Junction 32.

Saturday, August and Sunday, August 10 – Terrarium workshops: make your own mini garden to take home.

Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17 – Build a Bug Hotel: encourage biodiversity with your own insect-friendly creation.

Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24 – Sustainable fashion workshop: upcycle an old t-shirt into a bespoke, reusable bag.

Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31 – Sustainable trinket making: create unique, decorative shell bowls using decoupage.