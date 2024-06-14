The top five sports enjoyed by kids in gardens are football (53 per cent), trampolining (35 per cent), basketball (31 per cent), gymnastics (28 per cent), and tennis (27 per cent).

As a summer of sport gets underway, British parents are gearing up to make significant changes to their gardens, aiming to inspire their children to get more active.

A survey by Checkatrade reveals that kids currently spend nearly twice as much time on screens (5.5 hours) compared to outdoor activities (3 hours) each week. However, the excitement of upcoming sports events is expected to shift this balance, with 63 per cent of parents saying it will motivate kids to engage in more physical activities.

While outdoor play is set to rise this summer, 35 per cent of parents have revealed that the biggest barrier for using their garden more regularly is that it is not set up properly for sports and fitness activities. With the weather (60 per cent), space restrictions (41 per cent) and not having the right sports equipment (30 per cent) being other obstacles for most parents to get their children more active outdoors.

80 per cent of parents are keen to revamp their gardens to better accommodate outdoor physical play. The most common changes are updating the design and landscaping (43 per cent), having more grass and less hard surfaces (38 per cent) and installing more sports kit (37 per cent).

Parents overwhelmingly believe in the positive impacts of outdoor play, with 55 per cent noting that it makes their children happier, 54 per cent observing improved physical health, and 33 per cent reporting better sleep quality.

Alan Bunker, from Ali’s Garden, an approved Checkatrade trader comments: “Making your garden more sport friendly doesn’t have to be a big job. Simple improvements like laying turf or astro turf over hard standing, levelling surfaces and installing kit properly can make a huge difference to the useability of any garden.

“Some quick and easy ways to completely transform your outdoor space include investing in permanent sports equipment such as basketball hoops, football goals or trampolines; creating zones for play separated by plant pots or garden furniture for different activities; or installing outdoor lighting for evening play. Involve the kids in the garden redesign process too, to help encourage outdoor play.”

