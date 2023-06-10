Get the paw-ty started: Wakefield pet shop to host charity fundraiser for Husky Rescue
Pets & Friends, on Horbury Road in Wakefield, has organised the charity dog day at its store to raise money and donations for 8 Below Husky Rescue, a West Yorkshire based charity that rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes Northern breeds in the UK.
The event is open to everyone and will feature a variety of activities throughout the day including Yakers bobbing in the big dog pool – a free activity where dogs will be able to bob for treats, a photo shoot for dogs and a variety of games.
Throughout the day, the shop’s in-store dog trainer will also run training demonstrations for owners.
Proud owners can also enter their pampered pooches into a dog show, where one pup will be crowned “Best in Show”.
All money raised will be donated to 8 Below Husky Rescue, to help provide meals for the dogs currently in their care.
Benni’s bakery, a Wakefield-based dog treat business, will host a raffle and pop-up shop selling its home baked dog treats/samples with all profits also being donated to the charity.
The fundraising event takes place on June 17, from 10am at the Pets & Friends shop.
Pets & Friends sells a wide range of pet food catering for dogs, cats, small animals, aquatics and reptiles, as well as toys, treats and being home to a grooming salon where it takes bookings for cats, dogs and small animals.