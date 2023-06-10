News you can trust since 1852
Get the paw-ty started: Wakefield pet shop to host charity fundraiser for Husky Rescue

A Wakefield pet shop is inviting dogs and their owners to its upcoming pawsome fundraising day, with all money going towards a husky rescue charity.
By Kara McKune
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Pets & Friends, on Horbury Road in Wakefield, has organised the charity dog day at its store to raise money and donations for 8 Below Husky Rescue, a West Yorkshire based charity that rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes Northern breeds in the UK.

The event is open to everyone and will feature a variety of activities throughout the day including Yakers bobbing in the big dog pool – a free activity where dogs will be able to bob for treats, a photo shoot for dogs and a variety of games.

Throughout the day, the shop’s in-store dog trainer will also run training demonstrations for owners.

Pets & Friends will host a charity fundraiser for 8 Below Husky Rescue next week.Pets & Friends will host a charity fundraiser for 8 Below Husky Rescue next week.
Pets & Friends will host a charity fundraiser for 8 Below Husky Rescue next week.
Proud owners can also enter their pampered pooches into a dog show, where one pup will be crowned “Best in Show”.

All money raised will be donated to 8 Below Husky Rescue, to help provide meals for the dogs currently in their care.

Benni’s bakery, a Wakefield-based dog treat business, will host a raffle and pop-up shop selling its home baked dog treats/samples with all profits also being donated to the charity.

The fundraising event takes place on June 17, from 10am at the Pets & Friends shop.

Pets & Friends sells a wide range of pet food catering for dogs, cats, small animals, aquatics and reptiles, as well as toys, treats and being home to a grooming salon where it takes bookings for cats, dogs and small animals.

