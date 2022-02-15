Half Term Wakefield: Visit a Family Hub this half term for activities, socialising and support

The Family Hubs are a part of the Wakefield Families Together (WFT) partnership, which is made up of different organisations that work together to ensure that children are happy, healthy, and safe.

There are nine Family Hubs, that cover the whole district, and they are open throughout the year. The upcoming school holidays, that start on Monday February 21, is an ideal time for parents and carers to pop in, to find out more about local support.

Based in local areas they are a fantastic way to meet other local families, join helpful groups, and take part in activities and workshops that run throughout the year.

There are groups and sessions aimed at children, as well as specifically parents and carers that can help with children’s emotional wellbeing, school attendance, behaviour, physical health, development, or speech, language and communication skills.

The types of groups and support vary, depending on the individual Family Hub, but may include: play groups, baby massage, bookstart, holiday activities, buggywalk, parenting early years, parenting teenagers or a young parents group, to name a few.

Last year, from January to December 2021, 1,688 children, aged 0-19, and 1,529 parents/carers participated in groups/sessions held by the Family Hubs.

As a partnership organisation, the WFT can also link families to other specialist services and support. This could be professionals from the Council, schools, childcare providers, WDH, the Police, NHS, or the voluntary and community sector.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: ‘Everyone has concerns about their child at times or needs to keep them busy outside of school. Our Family Hubs are a great way to do both’.

“It’s also an opportunity for parents and children to relax and meet other parents, to share experiences and make friendships. Our staff are on hand to answer questions and provide professional support.

“The WFT partnership is vital in our commitment to provide children and young people with the chance to achieve their potential and create thriving communities.”

To find out more about the people, places, and services on hand to provide early help and support visit www.wakefieldfamiliestogether.co.uk.

Here are the Family Hubs that will be opening their doors next week:

1. Butterflies Family Hub Wakefield Road, Normanton, WF6 1BB. Call 01977 723942.

2. Oakhill Family Hub Hardwick Road, Featherstone, WF7 5JB. 01977 723942

3. Cedars Family Hub Barnsley Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4PU. 01977 722305

4. Havercroft Family Hub Cow Lane, Wakefield, WF4 2BE. 01977 722305.