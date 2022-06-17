Happy Father's Day! Your special messages to your fabulous dads

And to help you make an extra fuss of the special man in your life, we asked for your photos and messages to let them know they are loved so much.
Happy Father's Day to all the dads across Wakefield, including those who are sadly no longer with us, but will always be in our hearts.
Helen Redfearn said: "It was three years on June 13 that my dad passed away. The first man I ever loved. Missed so much, always in my heart. Heaven sent, heaven stole."
Donna Netherwood said: "Happy Father's Day, dad ty for been there x love yas."
Carla Angel Petts: "To my wonderful special Daddy. Who’s always there to bring the fun, laughter, love and hugs. You are the best. Love always from Felicity."
Zoe Wilks said: "This was my Dad. Unfortunately passed away in January after battling cancer. He gave it his all to be with us as long as he could. Miss him every day and will especially be hard our first Father’s Day without each other. I will still celebrate the day as having a Dad and how lucky I was to call him, my Dad."