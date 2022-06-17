Your amazing dads.

Happy Father's Day! Your special messages to your fabulous dads

If there's one date you don't want to forget, it's Father's Day.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:16 am

And to help you make an extra fuss of the special man in your life, we asked for your photos and messages to let them know they are loved so much.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads across Wakefield, including those who are sadly no longer with us, but will always be in our hearts.

There's more to come, to keep checking!

1. Memories

Helen Redfearn said: "It was three years on June 13 that my dad passed away. The first man I ever loved. Missed so much, always in my heart. Heaven sent, heaven stole."

Photo Sales

2.

Donna Netherwood said: "Happy Father's Day, dad ty for been there x love yas."

Photo Sales

3.

Carla Angel Petts: "To my wonderful special Daddy. Who’s always there to bring the fun, laughter, love and hugs. You are the best. Love always from Felicity."

Photo Sales

4.

Zoe Wilks said: "This was my Dad. Unfortunately passed away in January after battling cancer. He gave it his all to be with us as long as he could. Miss him every day and will especially be hard our first Father’s Day without each other. I will still celebrate the day as having a Dad and how lucky I was to call him, my Dad."

Photo Sales
Wakefield
Next Page
Page 1 of 7