And to help you make an extra fuss of the special man in your life, we asked for your photos and messages to let them know they are loved so much.
Happy Father's Day to all the dads across Wakefield, including those who are sadly no longer with us, but will always be in our hearts.
1. Superhero
"This is our Daddy Marcus and we love him so much. He has been through hell and back and turned his life around for us, he is nearly two years clean and sober and we couldn’t ask for a better daddy. He is the best in the world and is our real life superhero. He also helps more lives around the world to live their best, happy healthy life!" - Shared by Dee Chappell. Photo: s
2. Warrior
"This is my dad & their grandad Paul, who sadly passed away January due to a brain aneurysm and he couldn’t fight any longer. He pushed in hospital for months but he’s our warrior and we love and miss him so so much, he’s the best dad and grandad in the world. Rest easy up there." Shared by Dee Chappell. Photo: s
3. Our hero
"This our daddy Mark, he's our hero! We love him to the world and back💖 Isla & Ava xxxxx." Shared by Jessica Mae Pease. Photo: s
4. Girl dad
"To the Dad of all Dads! ❤️ Thank you daddy for setting the bar so high & being the best girl dad! We know it’s not easy being the man of the house, but we love & appreciate you everyday! Love Tilly & Indie xx" Shared by Kelly Bell. Photo: s