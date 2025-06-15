1 . Superhero

"This is our Daddy Marcus and we love him so much. He has been through hell and back and turned his life around for us, he is nearly two years clean and sober and we couldn’t ask for a better daddy. He is the best in the world and is our real life superhero. He also helps more lives around the world to live their best, happy healthy life!" - Shared by Dee Chappell. Photo: s