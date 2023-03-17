News you can trust since 1852
Happy Mother's Day! Your special messages to your fabulous mums

If there's one date you don't want to forget, it's Mother's Day.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:47 GMT

And to help you make an extra fuss of the special lady (or ladies) in your life, we asked for your photos and messages to let them know they are loved so much.

Happy Mother's Day to all the mums across Wakefield, including those who are sadly no longer with us, but will always be in our hearts.

Claire Clarkson said: "My mum 💜 5 month ago she lost her battle. So it’s my first with out her she was so strong after fighting 9 long years with a nasty illness taking every bit of her away slowly. Her strength amazes us everyday!"

1. Proud

Claire Clarkson said: "My mum 💜 5 month ago she lost her battle. So it’s my first with out her she was so strong after fighting 9 long years with a nasty illness taking every bit of her away slowly. Her strength amazes us everyday!" Photo: s

Stacey Stevens said: "My mum is my rock, my best friend, she’s always there for me and nothing is ever too much trouble. I would be lost without her. My mum's lost her mum, my beautiful grandma, and she finds Mother’s Day hard. We love her millions xx ♥️"

2. Best friend

Stacey Stevens said: "My mum is my rock, my best friend, she’s always there for me and nothing is ever too much trouble. I would be lost without her. My mum's lost her mum, my beautiful grandma, and she finds Mother’s Day hard. We love her millions xx ♥️" Photo: s

KJ Collier said: "My mum & I at my niece's wedding."

3. Wedding

KJ Collier said: "My mum & I at my niece's wedding." Photo: s

Liz Dimmock-Pond said: "This is my mum, Pam. She has been through more than most in life but still continues to go above and beyond for us and her 3 grandchildren regardless of what she is going through. We would be lost without her."

4. Above and beyond

Liz Dimmock-Pond said: "This is my mum, Pam. She has been through more than most in life but still continues to go above and beyond for us and her 3 grandchildren regardless of what she is going through. We would be lost without her." Photo: s

