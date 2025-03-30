A very happy Mother's Day to all you amazing mums!A very happy Mother's Day to all you amazing mums!
Happy Mother's Day! Your special messages to your fabulous mums

By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
If there's one date you don't want to forget, it's Mother's Day.

And to help you make an extra fuss of the special lady (or ladies) in your life, we asked for your photos and messages to let them know they are loved so much.

Happy Mother's Day to all the mums across Wakefield, including those who are sadly no longer with us, but will always be in our hearts.

Natalie Harrison said: Me and my late mum, unfortunately she won’t be here this Mother’s Day after passing 27th January 2025 however I will still be thinking of her on this special day ."

1. Always remembered

Sarah Winwood said: "Me and my mum, best mum and nanna in the world, always doing things for us. Happy Mother's Day mum, happy nanna day love your two grandsons Kyle and Tyler."

2. Best mum

Adele Louise Smith-Martin said: "This is my mum , Christine Smith , beautiful on the inside and out. The most selfless person I know. I don't know what I would do without her."

3. Beautiful inside and out

Marsha Jamie French said: "My beautiful mum, she’s got a lot going off with her health, but doesn’t complain just carries on with life. She deserves the world and more."

4. Deserves the world

