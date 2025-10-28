Hemsworth's West End Park play area gets £83k makeover

Work is now compelte on the £83k makeover of the play area at West End Park in Hemsworth, providing children with a new exciting and adventurous play area.

The park’s new equipment offers a variety of play options offering children fun sliding, swinging, rocking and climbing.

Upgrades include the installation of new swings, multiple new rotators, a seesaw and a roundabout, a basket seat swing and an accessible springie.

Other additions to the park include a junior multi-play unit with four towers, to encourage challenging and adventurous play and the new rock paper scissors and tumble turn play panel offering opportunities for interactive and sensory play.

West End Park play area

In addition to the updated equipment, new safety surfacing has also been installed, as well as new bins and benches.

Coun George Ayre, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Our award-winning parks and green spaces are the heart of our fantastic communities.

"The improvements to the park is part of our ongoing commitment to creating vibrant, accessible spaces for the local community.

“After consultation with local people and ward councillors, they told us that an improved playground with inclusive equipment was what they wanted.”

Coun Melanie Jones, Coun George Ayre and Coun Laura Jones.

The project was jointly funded by Wakefield Council's Town Centre Regeneration Fund and contributions from housing developers, part of planning agreements following the construction of new homes in the area.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Deputy Leader of Wakefield Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Our parks and play areas are important community assets for families and young people to thrive.

"I’m really pleased we have been able to support improvements to our parks using this funding.”