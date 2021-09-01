Here's how the throw the perfect paw-ty for your dog

We accept our four-legged friends as much more than pets - they are part of our families. Whether you’ve had a hard day at work or just need some company, our pooches are always there to cheer us up.
Moonpig is showing appreciation to our four-legged friends by creating a guide to throw the perfect ‘paw-ty’ to celebrate your pooch’s birthday. The celebrations do not stop there as Moonpig have also hosted a competition to find the UK’s cutest dog.
Whether your pup has an upcoming birthday or you are making up for missed celebrations, this is a perfect excuse to spoil your dog!
Here, Amelia Goodhead, Hannah Every and Emily Geere share their top tips to planning and hosting the perfect ‘paw-ty’ for your pups and friends.
1. Plan and prepare well ahead
Planning is an essential element to a successful ‘paw-ty’. Finding the perfect dog-friendly and safe location is an important first step. Another key thing to consider is any possible allergies the party participants may have, allowing time to plan for any dietary requirements. And we must not forget plenty of doggy decorations! This can be a great opportunity to get creative with home-made decorations from doggy-shaped banners to puppy party hats.
2. Don't forget the snacks!
Birthday cake is arguably the most important tradition for any birthday party. To ensure your K9s can join in on the fun we have the ultimate recipe for dog-friendly peanut butter cupcakes for your pampered pooch. You can make dog-friendly peanut butter cupcakes at home, just make sure the peanut butter does not include ‘xylitol’. ‘Paw-fect’ Peanut butter Cupcakes: 3/4 cup flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon baking powder, 1 large egg, 2 tablespoons peanut butter, 2 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons honey.
3. Be careful not to overfeed your pooch
Although we all love to indulge on our special day, it is important to not overfeed your four-legged friend. Saving some of their extra special treats can be a great excuse to continue the celebrations!
4. Incorporate a dedicated snooze area
After hours of playtime fun, snacks and excitement the party guests will likely want a much-needed snooze. Incorporate a designated snooze area into your ‘paw-ty’ location to ensure your pooches have an area to rest and relax.